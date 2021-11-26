Anzeige
Listing of AS "Augstsprieguma tikls" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 26, 2021 to list AS "Augstsprieguma tikls"
bonds on Baltic Bond list as of November 29, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS "Augstsprieguma tikls" 
Issuer's short name      AST            
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802528        
Securities maturity date    20.01.2027         
Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR         
Number of listed securities  100 000          
Fixed annual coupon rate    0.5 %           
Coupon payments        Once per year on January 20
Orderbook short name      ASTB005027A        



Attached: AS "Augstsprieguma tikls" Base Prospectus of First Bond Offer
Programme, Final Terms and Prospectus supplement. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

