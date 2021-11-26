Listing of AS "Augstsprieguma tikls" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 26, 2021 to list AS "Augstsprieguma tikls" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of November 29, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Augstsprieguma tikls" Issuer's short name AST Securities ISIN code LV0000802528 Securities maturity date 20.01.2027 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 100 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 0.5 % Coupon payments Once per year on January 20 Orderbook short name ASTB005027A Attached: AS "Augstsprieguma tikls" Base Prospectus of First Bond Offer Programme, Final Terms and Prospectus supplement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029266