Freitag, 26.11.2021
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
Dow Jones News
26.11.2021 | 11:31
SCBC: Management changes in The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC)

Press release November 26th, 2021

Management changes in The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC)

During an extraordinary general meeting for The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) on November 25th, 2021, Mikael Inglander was appointed member of the Board. At a Board meeting on the same day, Fredrik Jönsson was appointed CEO of SCBC.

The changes are made following the appointment of Mikael Inglander as acting CEO of SBAB Bank AB (publ) (SBAB). He will consequently replace Klas Danielsson in the Board. Fredrik Jönsson will assume the position as CEO as of November 26th, 2021, replacing former CEO, Mikael Inglander.

Fredrik Jönsson is Head of Treasury at SBAB and has worked 14 years within Treasury at SBAB.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Bukowski, Head of Press

Phone: +46724 51 79 37

E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: Management changes in The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) 

Language:   English 
Company:    SCBC 
        Sweden 
EQS News ID:  1252222

SCBC / Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1252222 2021-11-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252222&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2021 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
