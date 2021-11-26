Through the procurement exercise, the Portuguese authorities want to select floating PV projects between 8 to 10 MW in size. Six water reservoirs have already been identified for their deployment.From pv magazine Spain The Minister of Environment and Climate Action of Portugal, João Pedro Matos Fernandes, has launched an auction for 263 MW of floating solar PV capacity to be deployed on seven national dams. The minister revealed in a press conference that interested developers will have until January 29, 2022, to submit their project proposals In the auction, 263 MW will be allocated across seven ...

