Goldshore Resources: New Company with Historic Resource in Canada and a 100,000m Drill Program
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:35
|Di
|Goldshore Resources Inc: Goldshore closes $10-million private placement
|Di
|Goldshore Resources Inc.: Goldshore Resources Announces Closing of $10 Million Private Placement Offering
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the closing...
|02.11.
|Goldshore Resources Inc: Goldshore increases private placement to $10-million
|01.11.
|Goldshore Resources Inc: Goldshore arranges $7-million private placement
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC
|0,410
|+1,99 %