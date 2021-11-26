Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886785 ISIN: DK0015250344 Ticker-Symbol: 1AM 
GlobeNewswire
26.11.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investeringsforeningen Alm. Brand Invest, Investerings-foreningen Sydinvest, Værdipapirfonden Sydinvest - merger of sub-funds

The attached mergers will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of
trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 10 December 2021. 



After the mergers, Investeringsforeningen Alm Brand will no longer have funds
admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. 





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029302
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
