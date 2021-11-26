Ongoing strong demand remains encouraging for Accsys and investment to support future growth is also an indicator of confidence in the outlook, in our view. The broader strategic plan - including well-flagged and material capacity expansion - is intact and our earnings expectations are materially as before. Accsys is at a key business development stage and poised to enter a significant earnings growth phase.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de