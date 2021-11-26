Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Nordea Hypotek Aktiebolag

Stockholm, November 26, 2021 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Nordea Hypotek Aktiebolag ("Nordea Hypotek" or the "Company") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers (the "Rulebook"), applicable at the time, and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,500,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Nordea Hypotek over several years has made available its annual reports in a discriminatory manner in violation of the Securities Market Act (2007:528), and that the Company thereby has breached item 3.3.2 of the Rulebook. Further, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, during the same period, has disclosed its half-yearly financial reports in a discriminatory manner in breach of item 3.3.2 in combination with items 3.3.1 and 3.1 of the Rulebook. Given that Nordea Hypotek carries out significant financing activities and for a long period has violated the rules for disclosures of financial information, the Disciplinary Committee finds that the Company's breaches shall result in a fine clearly above the minimum amount and determines it to SEK 1,500,000. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021 About the Disciplinary Committee The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market. Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 (8) 4056135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com