Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
26.11.21
14:25 Uhr
10,424 Euro
-0,468
-4,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,41610,43614:50
10,39010,41214:50
GlobeNewswire
26.11.2021 | 14:05
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Nordea Hypotek Aktiebolag

Stockholm, November 26, 2021 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm
has found that Nordea Hypotek Aktiebolag ("Nordea Hypotek" or the "Company")
has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers (the "Rulebook"),
applicable at the time, and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of SEK
1,500,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Nordea Hypotek over several years has
made available its annual reports in a discriminatory manner in violation of
the Securities Market Act (2007:528), and that the Company thereby has breached
item 3.3.2 of the Rulebook. Further, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that
the Company, during the same period, has disclosed its half-yearly financial
reports in a discriminatory manner in breach of item 3.3.2 in combination with
items 3.3.1 and 3.1 of the Rulebook. 

Given that Nordea Hypotek carries out significant financing activities and for
a long period has violated the rules for disclosures of financial information,
the Disciplinary Committee finds that the Company's breaches shall result in a
fine clearly above the minimum amount and determines it to SEK 1,500,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021



About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 



Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice
Petter Asp, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel,
Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius,
Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public
Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant
Svante Forsberg. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson

+46 (8) 4056135

david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.