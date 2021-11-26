Finland-based fairway maintenance service provider Arctia Group is developing solar-powered navigational markers through an EU-funded research project. A 10-meter high solar buoy is currently being tested by the Ports of Stockholm.The performance of an innovative solar-powered buoy is currently being tested by Sweden's Ports of Stockholm in the Stockholm fairway. The novel technology for smart navigational markers intends to improve the safety and efficiency of maritime fairways through digitalization. The buoy is 10-meters high, with 3.5 meters visible above the water surface, and is equipped ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...