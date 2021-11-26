DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH - call option redemption date
Essen, 26 November 2021, 14:15 hours - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") on 23 November 2021 regarding the key information of its existing bond (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792).
TEMPTON hereby announces that the previously announced call option has been successfully completed as of today.
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the ABM Rules.
This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, CFO, on 26 November 2021 at 14:15 CEST.
