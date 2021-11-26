Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Provides Geological and Magnetic Report Update

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Osceola Gold (OTC PINK:OSCI) a precious metal mining company that focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects have updated their independent studies to reflect additional third-party analysis which confirms projections on approximately $4 Billion in reserves.

Osceola Gold Inc. has now made all reports available for investor review on the corporate website . Particularly for shareholder review is the latest follow-up report from Geologist Russell Steifel, which validates the earlier Skookum analysis report.

This report outlines the development of gold transporting paleochannels and the physical movement of gold bearing pediments from the load source above the Mary Ann Canyon into the paleochannels and alluvium.

These results further validate the GEO Scan analysis which indicates numerous AU targets throughout the area of interest. The better of the signatures are mapped. Core drilling or excavation and sampling are planned to prove up the points. Extrapolation of the additional data continues to support drilling locations in several MAV and Solomon claims.

CEO Thomas More stated: " We are utilizing all reports that are available to us to in taking this venture to the next level. These reports explain how we plan to achieve our corporate goals, and fulfill shareholder expectations."

The Maryann Canyon Drilling and Exploration Report, produced by Russell L. Steifel is a simplified articulation of previous reports . The report reveals the process of how the earths rocks and minerals (i.e. our gold reserves), layer to run within MaryAnn Canyon. It also further explains how the sediment layers on the gold mineral, and is channeled by the flow of waters in bedrock. The report provides insight about how the alluvial fans were formed.

To review the independent studies please https://www.oscigold.com/independent-study-reports.

About Osceola Gold

Osceola Gold develops its projects in the State of Nevada with the corporate office in Weirton, VA. Osceola Gold has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles south of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. For more information on Osceola Gold, please visit https://www.oscigold.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as 'anticipate,' 'if,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov , to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

