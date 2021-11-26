Restaurants will be provided with £50 credit to post a sponsored job advertisement on Indeed's platform

Indeed, the world's largest jobs site, and Quandoo, one of the fastest growing restaurant reservation platforms worldwide, today announce a partnership to support the restaurant industry's current hiring crisis.

This partnership will see restaurants be provided with £50 credit to post a sponsored job advertisement on Indeed's platform. Sponsored jobs advertisements receive optimal visibility and are more likely to deliver hires* which Indeed and Quandoo hope will connect staff with the restaurants that need them the most.

Employers posting a job on Indeed for the first time will have £50 credited to their account to start sponsoring their jobs and reaching more candidates. Employers in the UK can claim the offer here

"We are so excited about this partnership. It's a topic that is close to home for us at Quandoo as we are hearing how challenging it is to find staff from our partners. So we wanted to do our bit to support the wider industry in any way we can. By partnering with Indeed we believe we can contribute to solving this serious issue", Quandoo CEO, Hidetaka Kawashima says.

This partnership comes in the wake of the restaurant industry experiencing a major shortage in staffing resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Indeed data shows that UK food preparation and service jobs are 40% above their pre-pandemic level* which means demand for new workers is unusually high.

Derek Diviney, VP Sales and Client Success EMEA, at the global job site Indeed, said: "Food sector job postings have soared in recent months and are now well above their pre-pandemic level. However, the supply of jobseekers has not kept pace with demand and as a result many employers are experiencing bottlenecks."

"Indeed's mission is to help people get jobs and we hope that our partnership with Quandoo will help restaurants all over the world to quickly hire qualified candidates to meet the surging consumer demand."

Quandoo UK Country Manager, Nick Falla, comments that "the UK restaurant industry has had such a challenging few months so by offering them the opportunity to take advantage of Indeed's sponsored job advertisements, we aim to ease the issues many are facing at the moment".

This partnership has been launched in the UK, Australia, Germany, Austria and Italy on October 1, 2021.

Notes to the editors:

*Globally, Sponsored Jobs are 4.5x more likely to result in a hire (Source: Indeed)

*UK Job Postings through 24 September (Source: Indeed)

To claim offer: hit 'Post a Job' and sign up for a new employer Indeed account. Once sign-up is complete, employers will have £50 credit in their account to get started on sponsoring their jobs.

About Quandoo:

Founded in 2012, Quandoo is one of the fastest-growing restaurant reservation platforms globally. With millions of seated diners in over 18,000 restaurants, Quandoo offers diners an unmatched choice of dining experiences. It also offers restaurateurs an industry-leading reservation management system that supports them in driving utilisation and engaging with their customers. Quandoo was acquired by Recruit Holdings made of more than 45,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries in March 2015 and employs approximately 350 People across 10 countries. For more information, visit Quandoo.co.uk

About Indeed:

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world and allows jobseekers to search millions of jobs on the web or mobile in over 60 countries and 28 languages. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed. For more information, visit indeed.com.

