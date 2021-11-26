Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2021) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTC Pink: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") advises that, as announced by Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("GTEI") on November 26, 2021, Gran Tierra Resources Limited ("GTRL") has sold an aggregate of 137,093,750 common shares in the Company, ("Common Shares") representing all shares owned by GTEI. The Company understands that multiple entities purchased the Common Shares sold by GTRL. PetroTal was not a party to the agreements and did not receive any proceeds from the sale transactions.

The Company has 826,662,172 Common Shares in issue and there are no shares held in treasury. For purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the total number of voting rights (TVR) in the Company is 826,662,172. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTC Pink: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, Petrotal became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

