MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank and its controlled entities to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit 26-Nov-2021 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAGNIT announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank and its controlled entities to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit

Krasnodar, November 26, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank (PJSC) (hereinafter "VTB Bank") and its controlled entities to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - "Votes on Magnit shares" or "Votes").

On November 25, 2021 VTB Bank published the information that on November 23, 2021 VTB Bank terminated its right to dispose a certain number of Votes on Magnit shares[1]. The Company was also notified of the termination of the right of entities controlled by VTB Bank to dispose a certain number of Votes on Magnit shares.

The information below is based on the notice published by VTB Bank, as well as on the notifications received from the respective entities controlled by VTB Bank.

VTB Bank (Public Business Finance VTB Capital IB Joint-stock company Full company name Joint-Stock Limited Liability Holding Limited VTB Capital Company) Company Liability Company Company address: Saint Petersburg, Moscow Moscow Moscow Russian Federation Taxpayer Id Number 7702070139 7707572492 7703683145 7703585780 Principal State Registration Number 1027739609391 1057749598169 1097760000458 1067746393780 Type of the terminated right indirect disposal indirect disposal indirect disposal direct disposal Attribute of the terminated right sole disposal sole disposal sole disposal sole disposal Basis of the termination of the right disposal (decrease) disposal (decrease) disposal (decrease) disposal (decrease) to dispose of share in the of share in the of share in the of share in the issuer issuer issuer issuer Number of Votes and share in the 7,868,427 / 7,868,427 / charter capital before the occurrence 7,936,854 / 7.788% 7.72085% 7,868,427 / 7.72085% 7.72085% of the basis Number of Votes and share in the charter capital after the occurrence 3,466,886 / 3.402% 185 / 0.00018% 185 / 0.00018% 185 / 0.00018% of the basis For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

[1] The full text of the VTB Bank announcement is available at: https://e-disclosure.ru/portal/event.aspx?EventId= P7Ua-AT5xmEib6baXsngNmw-B-B (in Russian language)

