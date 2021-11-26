Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
WKN: A0MQ3G ISIN: US46630Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: KYM1 
Tradegate
26.11.21
16:25 Uhr
1,080 Euro
-0,060
-5,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0401,08017:22
1,0601,09016:30
Dow Jones News
26.11.2021 | 17:31
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank and its controlled entities to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit

DJ Magnit announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank and its controlled entities to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank and its controlled entities to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit 26-Nov-2021 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank and its controlled entities to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit

Krasnodar, November 26, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank (PJSC) (hereinafter "VTB Bank") and its controlled entities to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - "Votes on Magnit shares" or "Votes").

On November 25, 2021 VTB Bank published the information that on November 23, 2021 VTB Bank terminated its right to dispose a certain number of Votes on Magnit shares[1]. The Company was also notified of the termination of the right of entities controlled by VTB Bank to dispose a certain number of Votes on Magnit shares.

The information below is based on the notice published by VTB Bank, as well as on the notifications received from the respective entities controlled by VTB Bank. 

VTB Bank (Public  Business Finance  VTB Capital IB    Joint-stock company 
Full company name           Joint-Stock     Limited Liability  Holding Limited    VTB Capital 
                   Company)      Company       Liability Company 
Company address:           Saint Petersburg,  Moscow       Moscow        Moscow 
                   Russian Federation 
Taxpayer Id Number          7702070139     7707572492     7703683145      7703585780 
Principal State Registration Number  1027739609391    1057749598169    1097760000458     1067746393780 
Type of the terminated right     indirect disposal  indirect disposal  indirect disposal   direct disposal 
Attribute of the terminated right   sole disposal    sole disposal    sole disposal     sole disposal 
Basis of the termination of the right disposal (decrease) disposal (decrease) disposal (decrease)  disposal (decrease) 
to dispose              of share in the   of share in the   of share in the    of share in the 
                   issuer       issuer       issuer        issuer 
Number of Votes and share in the             7,868,427 /                7,868,427 / 
charter capital before the occurrence 7,936,854 / 7.788% 7.72085%      7,868,427 / 7.72085% 7.72085% 
of the basis 
Number of Votes and share in the 
charter capital after the occurrence 3,466,886 / 3.402% 185 / 0.00018%   185 / 0.00018%    185 / 0.00018% 
of the basis 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] The full text of the VTB Bank announcement is available at: https://e-disclosure.ru/portal/event.aspx?EventId= P7Ua-AT5xmEib6baXsngNmw-B-B (in Russian language)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  127771 
EQS News ID:  1252349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2021 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
