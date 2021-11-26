Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further Strengthens its Advisory Board and Initiates Debtor-Creditor Guidance for Small Business Owners with the Appointment of New York Attorney, Wayne

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further strengthens its Advisory Board with the appointment of New York Super Lawyer Wayne M. Greenwald, Esq. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions.

Wayne M. Greenwald has been concentrating in debtor-creditor law for more than 40 years. He was the assistant chair of the Defense Research Institute's Special Litigation Group on Creditors' Rights and Bankruptcy. He formerly served as co-chair of the American Bankruptcy Institute's commercial fraud task force. Mr. Greenwald is knowledgeable in the entire spectrum of debtor-creditor matters and cases under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. He has extensive experience in business and commercial litigation and all phases of dispute resolution, including pre-claim negotiations, mediation, arbitration and trial. Mr. Greenwald lectures frequently and has published or edited articles, treatises and books on bankruptcy and creditors' rights, including Criminal Practice and Bankruptcy Proceedings. He is highly regarded in the legal community and has been included in 2007 - 2008, 2010 - 2011, 2014 - 2021 New York Super Lawyers. Wayne M. Greenwald is a top-rated attorney located in New York City.

"We are pleased to welcome Wayne Greenwald in preparation of a full-scale launch of the KashOnDemand brand. Mr. Greenwald's expertise will be invaluable with respect to our contractual and risk mitigation needs. As we expand on the KashOnDemand brand and deploy capital intended to help SMB's with their immediate and On Demand financing needs, preservation of capital and risk mitigation will be equally important as we build shareholder value. Wayne brings immeasurable experience, knowledge and strategic resources. His wisdom will be invaluable as we accelerate our expansion of KashOnDemand, ATHC's small business financing brand. ATHC will be able help merchants nationwide, filling another need with respect to financing options and leveling the playing field with larger conglomerates with whom our clients oftentimes compete at a huge disadvantage," said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC.

Mr. Greenwald will be instrumental as a member of ATHC's Advisory Board. ATHC intends to provide guidance to further address common pain points and debtor-creditor educational needs of SMB's and SME's nationwide. Providing small to medium size businesses with access to continued education and updates with respect to credit and indebtedness will enable ATHC to scale operations in other verticals. Accelerated intends to guide business owners towards exploring additional business financing options and opportunities as it strives to become the ultimate one-stop-shop for SMB's and SME's.

"I am pleased at the opportunity to work with ATHC, and, more specifically its business financing brand KashOnDemand. I look forward to assisting small businesses obtain much needed, traditionally difficult to obtain, financing. Immediate access to capital would have yielded immeasurable results for many of the small and medium sized businesses, and their clients and customers whom I have represented over the past 40 years. Small business owners are hardworking entrepreneurs that keep our local economies alive. Too often, they are unaware of their options," said Wayne Greenwald, ATHC Advisory Board Member.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded holding company. Via ATHC brands and affiliates, it provides business services for SMB's and is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.



About ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION

ROMPOS, an exemplary all-in-one solution automates and digitizes workflows intended to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast paced quick serve environments and is capable to accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff all in one access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro targeted marketing, online sales and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.

For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing, alternative lending.

About KashOnDemand



KashOnDemand, delivers access for small businesses to sustainable financing 24/7. AI driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The micro financing product fills the much needed gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances. Business owners nationwide will dynamically prequalify for financing and funded within one hour during banking hours. ATHC's tech team is currently working on version 2 and intends to offer 24/7 funding via utilizing crypto currencies and exchanges. Version 1 is anticipated to launch Q1 2022.

About ShieldMost

ShieldMost is a health, wellness and media platform. A public safety solution that deliverslocal, remote, single and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, access control conveniently and safely. A we expand market share, ShieldMost intends to launch a media platform to its IOS and Android tablets. The website for Shieldmost.com is scheduled for completion by the early part of December 2021.

About InstaMaven



InstaMaven is a mobile application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services and advice, instantly, online and on demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered in a safe and secure environment. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, dog walkers, you name it will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers and crypto will be accepted. Our own Accelerated Coin is highly probable. ATHC intends to launch InstaMaven in limited capacity in Q2, 2022.

About Wayne Greenwald, P.C.

Wayne Greenwald Esq., focuses on Bankruptcy: Business issues. Additionally, Mr. Greenwald helps clients with legal issues in the following areas of law: Business Litigation. Wayne Greenwald received Super Lawyers designation for 2007 - 2008, 2010 - 2011, 2014 - 2021. He was selected for this honor subsequent to undergoing an evaluation of many different factors including peer recognition and professional achievement. Mr. Greenwald became a licensed attorney in 1980. Before practicing law, he attended law school at Yeshiva University Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and graduated in 1979. Mr. Greenwald additionally serves as a director for the New York State Bar Association.

Wayne Greenwald, P.C., offers creative solutions to debt and business problems. Debtors, creditors, trustees, investors, landlords and other interested parties in debtor-creditor matters. The practice provides effective solutions to complex legal and financial challenges. As an innovative debtor-creditor practice, Wayne Greenwald, P.C., offers a unique knowledge of the interplay between bankruptcy and commercial, business, domestic, criminal problems, and other interrelated legal issues. ATHC intends to educate SMB's and SME's with respect to responsible business financing, small business funding and various alternatives, short term working capital and information regarding the full spectrum of debtor-creditor rights. ATHC will provide ongoing information to all business owners via athc.com free of charge. Anticipated launch Q1, 2022.

Mr. Greenwald's areas of practice include:

Small to midsize businesses and their owners

Individual debtors

Members of the Fortune 500 and Forbes 500

The ministry of defense of a foreign sovereign

Secured and unsecured creditors

Banks and insurance companies

Trustees and creditors' committees

Indentured trustees

Landlords

Parties involved in commercial litigation

Individuals facing financial and criminal problems

Foreign and domestic investors

Hedge funds

Judgment debtors



Forward-Looking Statements

