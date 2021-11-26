Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Changes

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Directorate Changes

The Company announces that David Harris has retired as a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company with effect from 26 November 2021. Mr Harris has been a non-executive Director of the Company since 2009 and Chairman since November 2018.

Daniel Wright, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman in his place with effect from 26 November 2021.

The Board would like to thank Mr Harris for his contribution and commitment to the Company during his tenure as a non-executive Director and more recently as Chairman.

26 November 2021

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10