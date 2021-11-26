DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
26.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1252370 26.11.2021