Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2021) - Synex International Inc. (TSX: SXI) (the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 26, 2021.

Description of Matter Outcome of Vote To set the number of directors at six (6) The resolution was passed by the requisite majority. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Against: 29,269,086

(82.92%) 6,028,389

(17.08%) To elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year All nominees proposed by management were elected. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Withheld: Daniel J. Russell 26,802,652

(75.93%) 8,494,823

(24.07%) Tanya L. DeAngelis 26,802,652

(75.93%) 8,494,823

(24.07%) Richard McGivern 26,804,486

(75.94%) 8,492,989

(24.06%) Danny Sgro 26,802,652

(75.93%) 8,494,823

(24.07%) Paul J. O'Sullivan 26,804,486

(75.94%) 8,492,989

(24.06%) Adarsh Mehta 32,832,875

(93.02%) 2,464,600

(6.98%) To appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration The resolution was passed. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Withheld: 35,297,375

(99.99%) 100

(0.01%) To consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution to approve an amendment to the articles of the Company to change the name of the Company from "Synex International Inc." to "Synex Renewable Energy Corporation" The resolution was passed by the requisite majority. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Against: 35,209,475

(99.75%) 88,000

(0.25%) To consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution to authorize the Company to consolidate the common shares of the Company at a share consolidation ratio of up to ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share The resolution was passed by the requisite majority. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Against: 29,180,986

(82.67%) 6,116,489

(17.33%) To consider and, if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the Company's 2021 stock option plan The resolution was passed by the requisite majority. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Against: 26,699,552

(75.64%) 8,597,923

(24.36%)

Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 18 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,850 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

