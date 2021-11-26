Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Marie-Hélène Turgeon, who served as a Board observer and advisor for the Company, has now been appointed as a Director. Ms. Turgeon is an ESG advisor with extensive experience working in Latin America. Ivan Bebek, a co-founder and a Director, has retired from his role as a Director, due to conflicts with over-boarding, however, he will continue his involvement with Torq as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

A Message from Shawn Wallace, Executive Chair & Director:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ivan for his numerous contributions as a co-founder and Director as we navigated the Company to the path it is now firmly travelling. I look forward to continuing to work with Ivan as we execute our plan to aggressively explore our portfolio of assets over the coming months and years."

A Message from Ivan Bebek, Co-Founder & Board Advisor:

"Torq started its pursuit for a world-class exploration asset in 2011, and after a decade of extraordinary efforts, the Company has assembled a globally significant exploration asset and high-quality technical team to drive it forward. The timing of the Santa Cecilia option and the outlook for commodities could not be better aligned for investors."

"As a major shareholder and co-founder, I look forward to my continued involvement with Torq and remain committed to working closely with management as the Company explores its portfolio of projects in Chile."

Additional Appointments:

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Antonio Arribas as an advisor to the Board. Mr. Arribas was formerly Vice President Geoscience at BHP Billiton Minerals Exploration in Singapore (2013), Senior Manager Geosciences at Newmont Mining Corp. in Denver, Colorado (2012) and Exploration Manager South America at Placer Dome Exploration in Reno, Nevada (2006). He is a world-renowned expert on gold-copper-silver deposits with over 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry across multiple companies and geographic regions.

In addition, Wesley Gervais has been appointed as Information Security Officer. Mr. Gervais has been working with the Company since its inception, serving as IT manager, and is responsible for data protection strategies and procedures within the organization.

Option Grant:

Torq is issuing incentive share options, subject to customary stock exchange approvals, for the purchase of 115,000 common shares to officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at C$0.86 and expire five years from the date of grant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

Executive Chairman

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

