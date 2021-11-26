EverGrow Coin: The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 Which Rewards Holders in Stable BUSD Yield

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / The crypto world is changing every day. We saw many successful new cryptocurrencies explode in 2021, like DOGECOIN & SAFEMOON. The growth of the crypto market is providing ordinary investors with exponential returns and more unique opportunities to grow their wealth. SAFEMOON, which initiated with an initial supply of 777 trillion, is one of the most successful stories in the crypto world. An initial investment of $1,000 in SafeMoon would now have been worth around $3.5 million.

In the series of crypto revolutions, EverGrow Coin is set on track to become the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022. It was the first major Yield Generation token that rewards its users in BUSD. This next-generation hyper-deflationary crypto uses a unique buyback mechanism that provides users with consistent returns and benefits from the contract's buyback process.

Why EverGrow Coin will grow to be one of the top cryptos in the world and set to explode?

8% Redistribution in BUSD: With every Buy/Transfer/Sell Transaction, EverGrow Coin redistributes 8% of the transaction token holders directly to their wallets. This redistribution process is fully automatic, and each holder gets their share in proportion to the amount of EverGrow coins they hold. The Redistribution award is in addition to the benefits holders get from the increase in the Token prices on exchanges.

2% Strategic Buy-Back Reserve: 2% of every transaction is sent to the strategic buyback reserve. After converting to BNB, these tokens are locked and stored in the EverGrow contract. The contract is designed so that the BNB in the Strategic Reserves cannot be withdrawn and can only be used to purchase and burn EverGrow Coin. The contract for the project contains two distinct BuyBack provisions:

The first, Moonshot Buyback, is a colossal buyback that is deliberately executed at critical points in the market, resulting in a giant green candle on the chart, which could explode the token price. The AutoBoost Buy-Back System activates when the volume is low and a series of smaller purchases are made to support the price, and generate rewards. All tokens bought during the BuyBack are sent to the BURN address, and permanently removed from circulation. This process has a triple effect: Creating positive price action, reducing total supply, and increasing holder rewards.

3% Added to Automatic Liquidity: To maintain liquidity, 3% of each buy, transfer and sell process is transferred to PancakeSwap. Being a BSC-based decentralized token exchange, PancakeSwap fixes low liquidity issues on decentralised exchanges by using the liquidity pool concept. A liquidity pool always includes a pair of tradeable tokens, like $EverGrow and $BNB. This liquidity Pool fulfills all the Buy/Sell orders. The most significant advantage of LPs is that you don't need to worry about whether or not you will find a partner that sees in EGC the same value as you, and your trades will always be executed successfully.

Lastly, 1% of all transactions are dedicated to marketing for the ecosystem's growth and reward the active community.

The EverGrow Ecosystem is adding more ways for its users to utilize their EverGrow coin holdings. Users will be able to buy, sell, and loan NFTs using the NFT marketplace. This feature will further promote accessible liquidity in NFT and DeFi space. NFT owners will be able to utilize their NFTs as Collateral and borrow against their value.

To create utility for Token, EverGrow is also developing the worlds first Crypto/FIAT payment content subscription platform, akin to OnlyFans and Patreon. Users can use $EGC, FIAT or other cryptos to purchase content, tip content producers, and communicate with content creators on the forum. EverGrow already launched the Platforms' Beta and received thousands of applications from content creators. Rewards in BUSD ensure that creaters can keep earning stable income without selling their $EverGrow holdings. Onboarding more creators as holders will mean less tokens in circulations and making EGC scarcer by the day, thus making it one step closer to becoming the next major Cryptocurrency.

Further, EverGrow will launch its Play-to-Earn games. Each "Hero" will have its own unique set of powers and limitations in these games. While gamers will be enjoying their gaming experience. The NFTs will be launched in mystery boxes which players will have to purchase to unlock their playing characters. Each character will have a unique trait. Rare NFTs will have lower supply and higher rewards.

The New Cryptocurrency also contains a self-sustaining decentralized application platform expected to bring a genuine revolution to the cryptocurrency industry and establish a new standard for DeFi security. It includes a swap exchange with an intuitive user interface that enables users to view their USDT reflections.

Truly unique to EverGrow, all profits from these utilities will be used to purchase EverGrow Coin, creating positive price action and generating rewards. Those purchased tokens will then be sent to the BURN address, removing them permanently from circulation, meaning more rewards and a higher coin value for everyone. This final step is a true revolution in the crypto space, with no other project coming up with such an innovative solution to ensure investor value and ongoing returns. It also aligns the team with investors, as rather than the team profiting directly from the various utilities, the community and the team are rewarded simultaneously via the contracted, automatic rewards system.

EverGrow's initial liquidity is locked on PancakeSwap for a 12-month term in a certified locker and cannot be withdrawn by any of its team members. Additionally, the team tokens are locked, with 64% of team tokens excluded from rewards, and the other 36% used to generate BUSD salaries for the core team, meaning that the team can only earn an income when the community of investors are also earning rewards.

EverGrow Coin is based on a set of fundamentals and ideas that emphasize the importance of a collective group of like-minded individuals and the unmatched ability and coordination that this magical coalition enables and is set to explode in 2022.

