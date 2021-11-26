Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 25, 2021. The Company elected five directors to its board, namely Peter Tallman, Gordon Keep, John Pallot, Steven Brunelle and Anne Labelle.

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and approval of the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon Territory, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. To date, multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 586 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

On behalf of KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

"Peter Tallman"

President and CEO

(604) 609-6138

E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com

Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Klondike Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674812/Klondike-Gold-Announces-AGM-Results