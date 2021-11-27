Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2021) - Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, announced that on November 24, 2021 Ellen B. Deutsch submitted her resignation as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, with immediate effect. Ms. Deutsch submitted her resignation to pursue other interests. The Company's Board has accepted the resignation. Ms. Deutsch agreed to work with the Company on an orderly transition of her responsibilities to other members of management. No successor has been appointed at this time. The Company appreciates Ms. Deutsch's distinguished record of performance throughout her employment with the Company.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand launching in late 2021; as well as DaaS.

