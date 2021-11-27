RYAH Medtech Inc: RYAH Group Refiles Amended and Restated MD&A and Financial Statements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") today announced that it has amended and restated, and refiled, its management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Q2 Interim MD&A") as well as its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Q2 Interim Financial Statements").

The amended and restated Q2 Interim MD&A (the "Amended Q2 Interim MD&A") contains supplemental and enhanced disclosure with respect to, among other things, (i) the Company's operations, business objectives, and relationships with third parties, (ii) the marketing expenditures incurred by the Company during the three and six month period ended June 30, 2021, (iii) the regulatory framework governing the Company's operations in Canada and the United States, (iv) the Company's revenue, liquidity, and working capital, and (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company.

The amended and restated Q2 Interim Financial Statements (the "Amended Q2 Interim FS") contain revised disclosure which reflects, among other things, certain adjustments to the disclosure therein to (i) recognize approximately USD $83,000 in share based compensation payable to certain consultants of the Company, accrued during the six months ended June 30, 2021, and (ii) correct certain incorrect disclosure in respect of the consideration paid by the Company in connection with the reverse takeover transaction completed by the Company with Potbotics Inc., in April 2021.

The Amended Q2 Interim MD&A and the Amended Q2 Interim FS were refiled at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") in connection with a normal course review of the continuous disclosure record of the Company by the OSC, in order to improve the Company's public disclosure record. The Amended Q2 Interim MD&A and the Amended Q2 Interim FS replace and supersede the previously filed Q2 Interim MD&A and Q2 Interim Financial Statements, respectively, in their entirety, and are available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)- compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patient and demographics. With a strong intellectual property portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle.

