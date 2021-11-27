FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street Broadcasting on Bloomberg Television Tonight Nov 27th 6PM EST Featuring BeemUp $YOM, Fetch.ai $FET ,Pink Panda and Globex Data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2021 / Airing tonight, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television, New to The Street T.V. Anchor Jane King's in-studio NASDAQ interview with Fetch.ai's (CRYPTO:FET) ($FET) CEO, Mr. Humayun Sheikh. He explains Fetch.ai's open-access, tokenized, decentralized machine learning network, providing an operational business update, enabling smart infrastructure built around a decentralized digital economy. The recent price appreciations of Bitcoin and other altcoins show cryptocurrencies becoming more widely accepted. Humayun explains his vision on bridging blockchain decentralized applications for commonly used consumer services, and he sees Fetch.ai as being a leader in providing unique tools for W3 (Web 3.0), W4 (Web 4.0), and A.I. (artificial intelligence). Giving individuals and businesses the necessary AI-integrated blockchain tools to digitize their lives and enterprises opens tremendous future opportunities. The onset of W3 remains focused on digital financial transactions. Still ahead, the very rapidly approaching W4 looks to incorporate DeFi into a decentralized world where all can participate in the movement of goods and services. Humayun gives his timeline on the rollout of the Company's unique blockchain tools forthcoming in the next 12-18 months, based on a distributed ledger that enables secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally.

BeemUp $YOM with Co- Founder and Managing Director Alex Van Der Baan. Alex discusses with Jane King about the Metaverse decentralized infrastructure for NFTS and how in the future it will be more reliable, standardized and centralized. The decentralized infrastructure will protect the data and offer incredible experiences, concerts, shopping and more.

PinkPanda $PinkPanda with Adam Carlton CEO. Adam introduces Karim Luqam who is bringing value to token holders with his vast financial background including experience developing trading systems. Karim discusses how he was attracted to Pink Panda's transparency, ESG social impact and goal of building a frictionless mobile experience.

Globex Data (SWISF) with CEO Alain Ghiai discusses the RobinHood hack and how the majority of users use free email services. If they used the SEKUR email they would have been protected. Sekur does not data mine and charges a small monthly fee.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws - https://sekur.com. Twitter: @globexdata.

About fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) ($FET)

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET), a Cambridge-based AI (artificial intelligence) lab, builds tools and infrastructure to enable a decentralized digital economy. An A.I. decentralized machine learning platform based on a distributed ledger allows secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally. Fetch.ai's open-source technology network allows any user to connect to the network, access the power of A.I. on a world-scale secure dataset, and carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy https://fetch.ai/.

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. $PINKPANDA is a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, Illinois. PinkPanda is creating a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain. Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29th. The community has grown to over 10,000 holders, with over 5,200 installs of their application on Android and iOS .

About BEEMUP $YOM

Beemup builds an open metaverse ecosystem by letting artists, brands and companies successfully build metaspaces in Unreal Engine - www.beemup.com.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

"New to The Street" Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674879/New-to-The-Street-Broadcasting-on-Bloomberg-Television-Tonight-Nov-27th-6PM-EST-Featuring-BeemUp-YOM-Fetchai-FET-Pink-Panda-and-Globex-Data