Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2021) - Solis Minerals Limited (TSXV: SLMN) ("Solis" or "the Company") is pleased to advise investors that the Company will be conducting a live investor briefing on Tuesday, 30th November 2021. Mr. Tony Greenaway, VP of Exploration, will conduct an investor presentation relevant to the upcoming ASX Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Following the update there will be an interactive Q&A session, in which Tony will answer investor questions.

Please feel free to send questions in advance to Stephen Moloney at info@corporatestorytime.com.

The company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this online event by registering at the link below:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XFIiW0KrRDODu68Y4WoKeQ

Link to presentation deck:

https://solisminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Solis-Presentation-TSX-ASX-Nov-27.pdf

Start time: 9:00am Perth Time (AWST - Australian Western Standard Time) | 12pm (ASDT)

A link to the replay of the webinar will be posted on the Solis Minerals website as soon as it is available for those unable to attend the live session.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jason Cubitt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Solis Minerals Ltd.

jcubitt@solisminerals.com

solisminerals.com

Telephone: (604) 209-1658

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

