Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Completes Production and Ships Initial Orders to Loblaws, Canada's Largest Retail Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is please to announce that it has completed production and shipped the initial orders of superfood smoothie pucks received from Canada's largest chain of retail grocery stores, Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaws Limited").

As announced in the Company's press release of November 6, 2021, Loblaws Limited will launch Blender Bites' newly reformulated and rebranded Power Berry and Vita-Smoothie varieties (the "SKUs") in 59 of its Market division banner stores, and 107 of its very high-volume Discount banner stores. Under the Market banner, consumers will be able to purchase Blender Bites at Loblaws Limited's affiliate grocery stores Zehrs, Loblaws, Your Independent Grocer and Provigo, and under the Discount banner at the Real Canadian Superstore.

The Company is also excited to share that production numbers to meet the initial Loblaws launch of Blender Bites' Power Berry and Vita-Smoothie SKUs surpassed 11,300 packages, combined, equating to over 68,000 superfood smoothie pucks. The newly reformulated and rebranded Power Berry and Vita-Smoothie products will be available for purchase at Loblaws' Market division and Discount division banner stores on December 6, 2021.

In addition to becoming available for purchase by instore Loblaws banner shoppers, Blender Bites' products will be available for purchase by Instacart shoppers, that utilize the Instacart shopping platform through participating Loblaws' banners stores.

"Loblaws has been a target account for us for many years as Canada's largest and highest volume chain of retailers. We are thrilled to see them choosing local Canadian brands to fill their shelves especially in the freezer category, which is incredibly limited in capacity. Sitting alongside large multinational brands is an incredible accomplishment for Blender Bites and I believe that the interest we are seeing from leading retailers in Canada, such as Loblaws, will also be reflected in the United States as we move into International Markets" stated Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO.

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods Market, and select Ontario club stores.

