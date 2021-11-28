Kalkine Media: Kalkine Pty Limited to Launch its 'Cryptocurrency Research'

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine Pty Limited is pleased to announce the launch of its 'Cryptocurrency Research' to provide insights in the blockchain technology space. The abatement of bond yields across the globe and proliferation of blockchain technology in varied industries ushered market players to seek this highly risky and high-rewarding asset class.

Cryptocurrencies use blockchain technology to record every transaction and are termed as digital currencies. There are 9,000+ crypto coins available in the market. Bitcoin is considered as the gateway asset into crypto that boasts the largest market capitalization reaching ~USD 1.09 trillion (Source: Trading View as on 25 November 2021), the highest among all the cryptocurrencies, followed by Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin, and Cardano.

Blockchain technology assumed greater significance for tracking and tracing products, payments, and remittances, identity management, benefiting a spectrum of industries from healthcare, government, and public services to manufacturing etc.

Kalkine's 'Cryptocurrency Research' provides new technical analysis-driven research on select cryptocurrencies traded on global exchanges while also highlighting the key risks associated.

Crypto Investments peaked when the Central Bank across the globe pursued an accommodative policy stance to drive away from the pandemic; that had kept yields on the lower edge. With the growing acceptance of blockchain technology and regulatory supervision, the S&P Crypto Currency Broad Market Index delivered gains of 20.5% since mid-September (till November 18, 2021) as compared to S&P 500 Index returns of 5.3% (Source: REFINITIV).

Despite immense growth opportunities offered by Cryptocurrencies, the risks associated with this asset class are also significant. For instance, high price volatility, new and unregulated spot markets, market adoption in the retail or commercial marketplace, unclear government regulation, and irrevocable digital asset transactions.

Given this backdrop, Kalkine's Cryptocurrency Research Offers Extensive Technical Research using technical parameters such as price action, trends, support, resistance, candlestick patterns, volumes, etc. Opportunities are assessed in the light of pre-defined risk-reward scenarios as well pros and cons of investing in a particular crypto asset.

Note: Trading decisions require a thorough analysis by investors. Technical research in general charts out metrics that may be assessed by investors before any Cryptocurrency evaluation.

