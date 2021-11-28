Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2021) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") has appointed Gordon Neal as the CEO and a director of the Company.

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp., and was the former vice-president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

In connection with his appointment, the Company granted 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Neal pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at price of $0.60 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on November 26, 2021. The Options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years. The Options are subject to the provisions of the Plan and the policies of the TSXV.

ABOUT WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Skukum Gold Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

