Stock market trading experienced a real boom in 2020 as a result of the Corona lockdowns. A new group of investors, primarily from "Generation Z", took a liking to buying and selling company shares. Rising customer and transaction numbers helped online brokers to achieve record sales and profits. The neobrokers in particular, which appeal to tech-savvy customers with simple trading via smartphone, have already achieved valuations in the billions in various capital rounds. In comparison, wallstreet:online AG with its Smartbroker lags significantly behind newcomers to the industry such as Trade Republic & Co. in terms of perception and valuation. And this, although the existing assets show a different picture. We take a look at the situation.

