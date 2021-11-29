- (PLX AI) - Frontline Q3 net income USD -33.2 million.
- • Adjusted net loss of $35.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share for Q3
- • Reported total operating revenues of $171.8 million for Q3
- • For the fourth quarter of 2021, company estimates spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $21,600 contracted for 79% of vessel days for VLCCs, $17,900 contracted for 72% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $16,000 contracted for 64% of vessel days for LR2 tankers
