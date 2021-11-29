Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Mit Volldampf in die neue Woche! Das ist eine News mit Breitenwirkung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2021 | 08:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcement of the Initial Public Offering of Shares of TextMagic AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-29 08:00 CET --


TextMagic AS (registry code 16211377, address Mõisa 4, Tallinn, Estonia; the
"Company"), hereby announces the initial public offering (IPO) of its shares
(the "Offering"). The Offering will be carried out on the basis of the company
description prepared by the Company and available at
https://investor.textmagic.com (the "Company Description"). Full details of the
Offering are set out in the Company Description. The Company Description has
been prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations established by
Nasdaq Tallinn AS (the "Exchange") for the First North MTF. 

Key terms of the Offering

With the Offering the Company aims to raise up to 2.5 million euros by the
issue of up to 500,000 new ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares"). The Company
intends to use the funds raised from the Offering to finance development of its
new customer engagement platform Touchpoint and for other business
developments. 

The Offering comprises of an offering of the Offer Shares to retail and
institutional investors in Estonia. In addition to the Offering, the Company
may offer the Offer Shares to institutional investors from outside of Estonia
in the European Union member states, provided that such investors can be
considered qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of EU
Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). 

The subscription period for the Offer Shares commences on 29 November 2021 at
10:00 (Estonian time) and ends on 9 December 2021 at 16:00 (Estonian time) (the
"Offer Period"), unless the Offering is postponed or cancelled. 

The price which shall be paid for subscribing the Offer Share (the "Offer
Price") is EUR 5.00 per Offer Share. 

An investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares must have a securities
account with a Nasdaq CSD Estonian branch account operator and submit a
subscription undertaking during the Offer Period for subscription of the Offer
Shares in accordance with the terms of the Offering. Please see the list of
account operators here: https://nasdaqcsd.com/list-of-account-operators/. 

The expected timetable of the Offering is as follows:

29 November 2021 at 10:00 (Estonian   Offer Period commences         
 time)                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9 December 2021 at 16:00 (Estonian    Offer Period ends           
 time)                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 10 December 2021       Announcement of the results of the   
                     Offering               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 14 December 2021       Settlement of the Offering       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 15 December 2021       First day of trading on First North MTF
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Listing and Admission to Trading

The Company has filed an application with the Exchange for admission to trading
of all of the Company's shares, including the Offer Shares (the "Shares"), on
the Exchange's First North MTF. The trading of the Shares is expected to
commence on or about 15 December 2021. 

Accessibility of Company Description

The Company Description in English is available in electronic form as of the
date of this announcement on the website of the Company
(https://investor.textmagic.com). 

Before making an investment decision, investors should read the Company
Description and if necessary, consult with a person specializing in advising on
such investments. 

Further enquiries:

Priit Vaikmaa
CEO of TextMagic AS

[priit.vaikmaa@textmagic.biz]

https://investor.textmagic.com



**** IMPORTANT INFORMATION ****

This announcement is an advertisement and not a proposal or invitation to
subscribe for or invest in the Shares. This advertisement is not a prospectus
for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. Participation in the Offering,
subscription for and investing on the secondary market in Shares carries
certain risks. Prospective investors are advised to read the Company
Description fully before making any investment decision. An expert should be
consulted if necessary. The shares of the Company are offered publicly only in
Estonia. The Company Description is available on the website of the Company at
https://investor.textmagic.com. The Company Description is not a prospectus in
the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. 



NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
(INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND
THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL
ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA,
OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029327
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.