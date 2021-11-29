Anzeige
Montag, 29.11.2021

WKN: A0ES50 ISIN: AU000000SKI7 Ticker-Symbol: 02S 
Tradegate
26.11.21
11:10 Uhr
1,784 Euro
-0,018
-0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7511,81809:11
1,7591,82609:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BD MULTI MEDIA
BD MULTI MEDIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BD MULTI MEDIA SA9,000-24,37 %
COVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION17,840-0,22 %
DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED0,352-1,12 %
GABATHER AB0,3930,00 %
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP0,024+20,00 %
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC13,025-1,62 %
KOLIBRI GLOBAL ENERGY INC0,054-5,26 %
OAKRIDGE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0,001-50,00 %
SG COMPANY SPA0,185-6,09 %
SK TELECOM CO LTD ADR26,000-2,26 %
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP1,784-0,99 %
VELOCYS PLC0,098+0,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.