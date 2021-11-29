Anzeige
Montag, 29.11.2021
Mit Volldampf in die neue Woche! Das ist eine News mit Breitenwirkung!
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 
29.11.21
08:13 Uhr
6,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Handel/E-Commerce
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
29.11.2021 | 08:31
Fix Price Group Ltd.: Fix Price's Board of Directors establishes Environmental, Social and Governance Committee

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Fix Price's Board of Directors establishes Environmental, Social and Governance Committee 29-Nov-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 November 2021 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that the Group's Board of Directors approved the establishment of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee. This decision underscores the Company's commitment to responsible business conduct.

The committee will advise the Board on the Group's sustainability strategy, monitor its ESG performance and track the Company's progress in delivering its ESG commitments.

The committee will consist of independent directors - Alexander Tynkovan as a chairman and Elena Titova and Gregor Mowat as members. The committee meetings will take place once a quarter and the ESG agenda will be regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors.

Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented: 

"Since its very inception, Fix Price has been committed to the principles of transparency and sustainability at every 
stage of its value creation. We have always been involved in a wide range of volunteer and charity initiatives. The 
establishment of the ESG Committee is in line with the best global practice to which we aspire. I am confident that the 
committee will significantly contribute to our further improvement in ESG, and help us set and achieve our long-term 
goals." Over the past few months, Fix Price undertook a comprehensive assessment of all its business processes to measure its compliance with the best sustainability practices (quality control, social responsibility, corporate governance, environmental impact). In early 2022, the Company plans to disclose the first set of non-financial metrics in its ESG databook and presentation to be followed by the first sustainability report outlining the Company's ESG strategy and key commitments later in the year.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and frequently updated product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,700 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts 

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Lukina 
ir@fix-price.com       elukina@fix-price.ru 
+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  127781 
EQS News ID:  1252413 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
