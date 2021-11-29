"A 1.4x market oversubscription with a 99% global take-up is an iconic result representing the pivoting of the equity capital markets towards environmental sustainability.

This is also a strong signal of confidence by shareholders and investors into NHOA's technology positioning driving the global energy transition around three axes: energy storage, e-mobility and EV fastcharging public infrastructure.

We have the ambition, means and solidity to implement the 2023 Technology Roadmap, to continue the expansion in Americas and Asia Pacific, and in particular to accelerate the deployment of the Atlante EV fastcharging network together with Stellantis.

This is thanks to our world-class team, which is now in full execution mode, to our shareholders that confirmed their trust in NHOA and particularly to TCC, which unfolded a paradigm change into our equity story" commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group.

NHOA (Paris:NHOA) (NHOA:PA, formerly Engie EPS, the "Company") a global leader in energy storage, e-mobility and electric vehicles public fastcharging infrastructure, listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, announces the successful completion of its capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights (the "Rights") with the subscription period running from November 12, 2021 to November 23, 2021 (the "Rights Issue

The Rights Issue was conducted by Société Générale acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner alongside Mediobanca acting as Joint Bookrunner.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to support the announced Masterplan10x and strategic ambitions of NHOA, in particular:

c.€30 million to serve investments in the 2021-2023 Technology Roadmap and the additional R&D required to preserve NHOA's competitive positioning recently obtained in the storage sector, particularly in Asia Pacific,

c.€8 million to finance the expansion in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions, including the set-up of local development and execution teams and the implementation of the necessary commercial infrastructure, and

c.€98 million for the equity financing of the first phase of the Atlante network, including the strengthening of the industrial footprint and the supply chain vertical integration of the Global Business Line eMobility that will be required to follow the Atlante demand for fastchargers in Southern Europe.

Results of the Rights Issue

The final gross proceeds of the transaction amount to €139,924,785.60 corresponding to the issuance of 12,766,860 new shares at a price of €10.96 per share.

Total demand, which amounted to approximately €160 million, was greater than the targeted proceeds of €140 million, corresponding to a subscription rate of about 114%, including the irreducible order from NHOA's main shareholder, Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. ("TCEH"), the fully-owned subsidiary of Taiwan Cement Corporation ("TCC") and over 140% excluding the order from TCC.

Total demand was split as described below:

12,611,653 new shares were subscribed on an irreducible basis (" à titre irréductible "), representing 98.8% of the number of new shares to be issued;

"), representing 98.8% of the number of new shares to be issued; orders subject to reduction ("à titre réductible") amounted to 1,978,500 new shares and will, as a result, only be partly allocated, in the amount of 155,207 new shares.

Impact of the Rights Issue on the allocation of the share capital

TCC, which owned 65.15% of the Company's share capital at the date of Prospectus (as defined below), subscribed for a total number of 8,317,551 new shares on an irreducible basis corresponding to the exercise of its preferential subscription rights.

Following the settlement-delivery of the Rights Issue, the share capital of the Company will amount to €5,106,744.00 divided in 25,533,720 shares of €0.20 nominal value each.

Shareholding (capital and voting rights) following the Rights Issue:

NUMBER OF SHARES OF CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS TCC 16,635,102 65.15 Public and Institutional Investors 8,898,618 34.85 Total 25,533,720 100.00 %

Dilution

For illustrative purposes only, a shareholder holding 1.0% of the Company's share capital before the Rights Issue and who did not participate to the Rights Issue, will hold 0.5% of the share capital following its completion.

Indicative timetable for the Rights Issue

The settlement-delivery and the listing of the new shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris are expected to occur on December 1, 2021. The new shares will carry full rights (jouissance courante) and will entitle their holders, from the date of their issuance, to any dividends decided by NHOA from this date. They will be immediately fungible with NHOA's existing shares and will be traded on the same listing line under the ISIN code FR0012650166.

Lock-up commitments of the Company and of TCC

NHOA has committed to a lock-up period ending 180 calendar days after the date of settlement-delivery of the Rights Issue (subject to certain exceptions).

TCC has agreed to a lock-up period ending 180 calendar days after the date of settlement-delivery of the Rights Issue (subject to certain exceptions).

Availability of the Prospectus

The Prospectus (the "Prospectus") including (i) the 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) of ENGIE EPS S.A. (now NHOA S.A.) filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") on 7 April 2021 under number D.21-0273, (ii) the amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 8 November 2021 under number D.21-0273-A01 and (iii) a securities note (note d'opération) (including the summary of the Prospectus) which was filed with the AMF and received approval number n. 21-476 dated 8 November 2021 is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the Company (www.nhoa.energy).

Prospectus is available free of charge at the Company's registered office (28, rue de Londres, 75009 Paris).

Risk Factors

Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors included in chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of the 2020 Universal Registration Document, as supplemented by section 3 "Risk Factors" of the amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document and in chapter 2 "Risk Factors" of the securities note (note d'opération

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), a global leader in energy storage, e-mobility and electric vehicles public fastcharging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the global transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA:PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go towww.nhoa.energy

