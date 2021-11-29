Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is announcing the launch of an offer to purchase part of the bond issue with Euro 549.5 million outstanding and due to mature in March 2023.

This operation will contribute towards optimizing the maturity of the Company's debt.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, La Banque Postale and Natixis are the Structuring Advisors and Dealer Managers.

Mercialys is rated BBB outlook stable by Standard Poor's.

Not for distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release does not constitute an invitation to participate to the tender offer of the securities in the United States or in any other country where it is unlawful to make such invitation.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

