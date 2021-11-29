Business Reporting Advisory Group: ESG data driven with BR-AG's ATOME Matter

POZNAN, Poland, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BR-AG's ATOME Matter data design platform is gaining traction in advancing sustainability reporting, with BR-AG's "Project Sunrise" becoming a finalist in this year's G20 TechSprint, organised by Banca d'Italia.

BR-AG a finalist of the 2021 G20 TechSprint

ESG is now at the hearts and minds of financial markets and regulators alike, with the transition towards a "green economy" accelerating, fuelled by the drive to achieve a zero-net economy in 2030. With the green transition at the core, Banca d'Italia and the BIS Innovation Hub hosted this year's G20 TechSprint. As such, Italy laid out the priority for sustainable finance spanning the 2021 G20 presidency term. In the drive for climate change, some 89 teams from more than 25 countries submitted 99 solutions aiming to address three problem statements.

Pioneering the path forward in resolving the challenges of sustainable data requirements and evolving the design of risk analysis scenarios, BR-AG has used its custom-designed data design platform to tap into the problem of data asymmetry in the reporting of environmental data and environmental risk analysis.

From a green concept to green insights

Developing a "green-print" template offers a key milestone deliverable for the financial landscape, addressing the needs of both the regulatory community and financial institutions. Innovation embraces the intrinsic commitment to provide data transparency, delivering trusted granular data concepts for environmental risk analysis aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals and the EU Taxonomy. The aim of Project Sunrise was to develop a sustainability reporting template that allows to monitor how financial market participants manage sustainability-related risks and to perform climate change-related data analysis.

About BR-AG, (Business Reporting Advisory Group)

Focused on building trusted and efficient data ecosystems in the financial sector, Business Reporting-Advisory Group (BR-AG) is a strategic partner for regulatory agencies, central banks, market supervisors, business registers, banks, insurers, and other market players in Europe and worldwide. Over the last 15 years, BR-AG has taken part in a number of projects and initiatives undertaken by the international supervisors furthering regulatory data standardisation and harmonisation. As sustainability and the green economy becomes even more important, BR-AG is at the forefront on helping deliver precise disclosure requirements resulting in unified sustainable supervision, participating in G20 TechSprint and GFIN Cross-Border testing.