Nasdaq Welcomes AST's Green Bonds to the Baltic Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that green bonds issued by Latvian transmission system operator Augstsprieguma tikls AS (AST), have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Riga as of November 29, 2021. AST becomes the first Baltic transmission system operator to issue and list green bonds in the Baltic market. The size of the issue of green bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 is EUR 100 million, and this is company's first issue under first AST bond issue programme of EUR 160 million. Issued bonds have fixed annual coupon 0.5% and they mature on January 20, 2027. The raised funds from the first issue will be allocated to refinancing the Kurzeme Ring 3rd stage, CHP-2 (combined heat and power plant) to Riga HPP (hydro power plant) and Latvia - Estonia 3rd Interconnection infrastructure project. AST bond issue attracted significant interest from the investor community and was oversubscribed more than 2 times. More than 20 investors participated in the bond offering, among them pension and asset management funds, insurance companies and banks in Baltic and Nordic region, as well as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Nordic Investment Bank. Luminor Bank acted as the sole Lead Manager and Green Structuring Advisor of this bond issuance. Legal advice in connection with the issuance of bonds was provided by COBALT. "The listing of AST green bonds is an important milestone towards a sustainable future. We are delighted that AST has chosen to list its first green bonds on the Nasdaq Riga in the Baltic regulated bond market and welcome the company as a new issuer to the exchange," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. "The green bond issue of AST is essential for implementing energy projects of national importance and is a significant step towards achieving Green Deal. Participation in capital markets will enable AST to raise funds on the most advantageous terms, while allowing to stay in control over issuance process. This would not have been possible without improving the corporate governance and setting a clear strategy within the company," emphasized Janis Reirs, the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Latvia. "The issue of green bond by Augstsprieguma tikls AS proves that the company has reached a new level of maturity in its development, both in terms of good corporate governance and financial management. The successful debut in the bond market gives assurance in the company's ability to successfully finance the ambitious 10-year investment plan," said Kaspars Abolinš, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at AST. "AST is the first among the Baltic TSOs to issue green bonds. They were oversubscribed more than 2 times by the investor community. The wide interest in the AST's green bonds makes us optimistic about refinancing the investments made in previous years and about planning the future capital investments which will be allocated towards enabling large scale renewable energy integration into the Latvian power system and achieving synchronous interconnection of the Baltic electricity system within the EU power and market framework," commented Gunta Jekabsone, the Chairperson of the Management Board at AST. About Augstsprieguma tikls AS Augstsprieguma tikls AS (AST) is an independent transmission system operator, which operates the electric power transmission network ensuring continuous, safe and sustainably efficient electric power supply in Latvia. AST's vision is to become the region's leading transmission system operator through driving development and innovation oriented changes. AST holds 68.46% of the shares of the natural gas transmission and storage system operator JSC Conexus Baltic Grid. Read more https://ast.lv/en About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. 