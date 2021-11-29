Anzeige
Montag, 29.11.2021
Aktienchance der Woche: Der Outperformer und die Gelegenheit!
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes AST's Green Bonds to the Baltic Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that green bonds issued by Latvian transmission system operator
Augstsprieguma tikls AS (AST), have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List
by Nasdaq Riga as of November 29, 2021. AST becomes the first Baltic
transmission system operator to issue and list green bonds in the Baltic
market. 

The size of the issue of green bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 is EUR
100 million, and this is company's first issue under first AST bond issue
programme of EUR 160 million. Issued bonds have fixed annual coupon 0.5% and
they mature on January 20, 2027. The raised funds from the first issue will be
allocated to refinancing the Kurzeme Ring 3rd stage, CHP-2 (combined heat and
power plant) to Riga HPP (hydro power plant) and Latvia - Estonia 3rd
Interconnection infrastructure project. 

AST bond issue attracted significant interest from the investor community and
was oversubscribed more than 2 times. More than 20 investors participated in
the bond offering, among them pension and asset management funds, insurance
companies and banks in Baltic and Nordic region, as well as European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and the Nordic Investment Bank. Luminor Bank
acted as the sole Lead Manager and Green Structuring Advisor of this bond
issuance. Legal advice in connection with the issuance of bonds was provided by
COBALT. 

"The listing of AST green bonds is an important milestone towards a sustainable
future. We are delighted that AST has chosen to list its first green bonds on
the Nasdaq Riga in the Baltic regulated bond market and welcome the company as
a new issuer to the exchange," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq
Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. 

"The green bond issue of AST is essential for implementing energy projects of
national importance and is a significant step towards achieving Green Deal.
Participation in capital markets will enable AST to raise funds on the most
advantageous terms, while allowing to stay in control over issuance process.
This would not have been possible without improving the corporate governance
and setting a clear strategy within the company," emphasized Janis Reirs, the
Minister of Finance of the Republic of Latvia. 

"The issue of green bond by Augstsprieguma tikls AS proves that the company has
reached a new level of maturity in its development, both in terms of good
corporate governance and financial management. The successful debut in the bond
market gives assurance in the company's ability to successfully finance the
ambitious 10-year investment plan," said Kaspars Abolinš, the Chairman of the
Supervisory Board at AST. 

"AST is the first among the Baltic TSOs to issue green bonds. They were
oversubscribed more than 2 times by the investor community. The wide interest
in the AST's green bonds makes us optimistic about refinancing the investments
made in previous years and about planning the future capital investments which
will be allocated towards enabling large scale renewable energy integration
into the Latvian power system and achieving synchronous interconnection of the
Baltic electricity system within the EU power and market framework," commented
Gunta Jekabsone, the Chairperson of the Management Board at AST. 

About Augstsprieguma tikls AS

Augstsprieguma tikls AS (AST) is an independent transmission system operator,
which operates the electric power transmission network ensuring continuous,
safe and sustainably efficient electric power supply in Latvia. AST's vision is
to become the region's leading transmission system operator through driving
development and innovation oriented changes. AST holds 68.46% of the shares of
the natural gas transmission and storage system operator JSC Conexus Baltic
Grid. Read more https://ast.lv/en 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Dace Bulte
+371 67 212 431
dace.bulte@nasdaq.com

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029457
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
