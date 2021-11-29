DGAP-News: SphingoTec GmbH / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Personnel

SphingoTec Appoints Jörg Menten to Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive New Business Growth



29.11.2021 / 10:00

SphingoTec expands leadership team to facilitate scaling of its fast-growing diagnostics business.

The company commercializes innovative biomarkers for critical care settings and makes them available on multiple IVD instrument platforms.

Jörg Menten will lead the company's commercial efforts and drive expansion into global markets.



Hennigsdorf/Berlin, Germany, November 29, 2021 - Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") today announced the appointment of Jörg Menten as its Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Menten will develop the global commercial strategy, oversee the expansion in diagnostic markets worldwide, strengthen existing customer relations and forge new partnerships with global IVD leaders and pharmaceutical companies.



"We are committed to bringing personalized medicine to critical care," said Dr. Andreas Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer and founder of SphingoTec. "I welcome Mr. Menten on board. His wealth of experience in the healthcare industry provides SphingoTec with strong commercial leadership in accelerating the adoption of our novel biomarkers in the clinical routine. Our goal is to improve patient management with evidence-driven treatment decisions."



SphingoTec focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel, biomarker-based diagnostics for personalized medicine in critical care settings. The innovative diagnostic solutions are made available on the proprietary point of care platform Nexus IB10 and laboratory diagnostic platforms. SphingoTec's bedside technology is complemented by a broad portfolio of standard parameters, making it an ideal addition to hospitals, laboratories, and other near-patient settings. Menten will lead the team to build new partnerships for the out-licensing of biomarkers to global diagnostics companies as well as drive companion diagnostics partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry.



Jörg Menten is a highly skilled senior executive with a long-standing track record of leadership positions in the global healthcare industry. With an MBA from the University of Mannheim, he spent more than 13 years with Boehringer Mannheim in several roles contributing to its steep global growth in all care settings - patient monitoring, Point of Care and Lab Diagnostics. As CFO of the Boehringer Mannheim Group, he had a significant role in its acquisition through Roche AG in 1998. Menten served as President International for Kinetic Concepts Inc. driving the global adoption of its wound healing technology VAC(R) and its IPO on NYSE in 2004. Later, he served as CEO of Vanguard AG, Berlin, a European market leader in hospital services and as President International for CeloNova Inc. leading the global commercialization of Embozene Tandem(R), an innovative drug delivery system applied in Interventional Radiology settings for the treatment of liver cancer; acquired by Boston Scientific in 2015.



Jörg Menten commented, "SphingoTec has all assets in place for successful commercialization! SphingoTec's biomarkers are covering main unmet medical needs in critical care: real-time kidney function assessment, real-time endothelial function assessment, cardiac depression, diagnosis of sepsis, diagnosis of acute heart failure, diagnosis of myocardial infarction, and diagnosis of lung embolism. I am excited to join this team and to lead the market development and commercialization of our biomarkers and POC platform."



About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiterplate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform by SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA). The Nexus IB10 portfolio is complemented by established and commonly used biomarker tests for acute and critical care such as PCT, Troponin, NT-proBNP, D-Dimer, TSH and others.



Media contact:

Ruxandra Lenz

Sr. Manager Marketing and Communications

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15 A

16761 Hennigsdorf

Tel. +49-3302-20565-0

press@sphingotec.com

www.sphingotec.com



