Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance der Woche: Der Outperformer und die Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850663 ISIN: US1912161007 Ticker-Symbol: CCC3 
Tradegate
29.11.21
10:08 Uhr
47,995 Euro
+0,525
+1,11 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,87548,03010:11
47,88547,99510:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2021 | 10:05
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: Ceridian and Costa Coffee Win Transformation Project of the Year

Recognition highlights how Dayforce improved efficiencies and employee experience for 12,000+ workforce across the UK

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it received the Transformation Project of the Year award by the Global Payroll Association (GPA) for its work with Costa Coffee, the UK's favourite high-street coffee retailer.

"Following our recent acquisition by Coca-Cola, we set ambitious growth targets as we scaled the business, and Ceridian supported our complex HR and compliance needs every step of the way," said Andy Ratcliffe, Global Head of People Shared Services, Costa Coffee. "With Dayforce, we have a solid foundation to maintain business continuity, and can ensure our Team Members are set up for success to deliver a superior experience to our customers."

With over 2,500 coffee shops across the UK, Costa Coffee uses Dayforce, Ceridian's flagship cloud platform, to manage its HR, payroll, and recruitment processes. Since implementation, Costa Coffee experienced a 100% adoption rate of Dayforce, which represents over 12,000 daily active users accessing Dayforce to trade shifts, update schedules, and complete timesheets. As new workplace realities continue to create significant compliance complexities, Dayforce is configured with Costa Coffee's HR policies to help ensure team members are paid accurately and on time.

"We are honoured to receive this award highlighting our deep industry expertise and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for customers," said Wendy Muirhead, Vice President, Ceridian Europe. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Costa Coffee which allows us to deliver intelligent solutions and succeed in the increasingly fluid, borderless, always-on world of work."

Costa Coffee will join other Ceridian customers and thought leaders at Ceridian World Tour, which comes to London on November 30. Leaders and experts from around the world will share their viewpoints, insights, and experiences shaping the future of work. To register for Ceridian World Tour London, visit: Ceridian.com/WorldTour/London.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company.?Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimise management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organisations of all sizes. Visit?Ceridian.com?or follow us?@Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
Fahd.Pasha@Ceridian.com
647-417-2136


COCA-COLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.