IAV GmbH: More energy efficiency in electric cars: Research network around IAV optimizes silicon carbide technology

More energy efficiency in electric cars: Research network around IAV optimizes silicon carbide technology Berlin, 29 November, 2021 - Greater driving ranges and shorter charging times for electric vehicles (EVs) are the goal of a research project funded by the German federal government involving research partners around engineering specialist IAV. The partners develop strategies for an optimized and cost-saving use of highly efficient silicon carbide (SiC) in order to improve the efficiency of EVs.

"We want to increase unused potential in order to further increase the efficiency of SiC semiconductors and to make consistent and optimal use of the technology," says Thomas Orlik, Technical Consultant for the control of electrical drives at IAV. "By making better use of the components, even the constantly growing costs can be amortized in a reasonable way."

In so-called converters, which convert direct current from battery to alternating current for the electric machine, the use of silicon carbide ensures that significantly less energy evaporates in the form of heat in the power electronics.

The research project "SiC-Mobil", funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy, aims to further increase the power density and efficiency of converters and thus contribute to greater efficiency in the mobile and stationary area of e-mobility. This can be achieved, for example, by means of a more compact dimensioning of filter and cooling components.

Consideration of service life effects and EMC

The partners of IAV in the three-year research project are FREQCON GmbH, BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH, Breuer Motoren GmbH & Co. KG and the University of Bremen with the Bremer Center for Mechatronics (BCM). As a tech solution provider, IAV will assume more responsibility in the transition to mobility in the future, and with "SiC-Mobil" it is taking this aim into account. The Berlin-based technology specialist coordinates the project with the aim of optimizing operating strategies for SiC semiconductors in order to use components even more effectively at higher temperatures.

Influencing factors on the service life of power semiconductors are taken into account and monitored. At the same time, the effects of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) are included in the development.

"The use of SiC tends to lead to more electromagnetic interference," says David Hamann, Team Manager Engineering & Simulation at IAV. "We make sure that one can still secure EMC for such a new technology without losing the benefits of silicon carbide with disadvantages to packaging space and weight for possible filter." Press Contact:

