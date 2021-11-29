Former Uber Freight, sennder and C.H. Robinson vet Oleksii Kosenko joins leading supply chain visibility platform to pursue aggressive carrier growth strategy

Oleksii Kosenko joins FourKites, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, as Director Carrier Network Operations, EMEA, to accelerate the company's rapidly growing carrier base in Europe. Prior to joining FourKites, Kosenko led the carrier sales teams at Uber Freight and sennder Technologies GmbH, and held a senior sales role at C.H. Robinson.

"As today's supply chain challenges put increasing pressure on carriers across the world, my priority is to ensure that European carriers of all sizes can leverage FourKites to offer better customer service, improve cash flow and cut costs," says Kosenko. "Being able to provide a secure platform for sharing data is what will propel the entire supply chain visibility market into the future, and carriers should receive immense value in return."

According to a recent study from FourKites and Reuters, carrier relationships and capacity constraints are a persistent problem for shippers. "Our biggest challenges are carrier integration and data sharing," says Ferenc Polgar, Global Distribution Operational Excellence Lead, Bayer. "Given the volume of transportation companies we subcontract with, getting them engaged to connect and share data is a big challenge. It can be their capability to share data, their infrastructure or how they communicate. It is improving, but very slowly."

FourKites pioneered real-time supply chain visibility in 2014 and has since built the world's largest platform to track shipments across every mode of transportation, including road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier. The company works with some of Europe's largest GPS hardware providers to help carriers of all sizes get GPS tracking technology at both the hardware and software levels. Globally, the company tracks more than 2 million shipments a day for more than 750 of the world's most recognised brands. In addition to real-time visibility, FourKites improves efficiency for carriers and drivers through digital documentation workflows, enhanced collaboration tools and mobile capabilities.

"Oleksii plays a strategic role in our major European investments, and we're delighted to have such an experienced industry veteran onboard as we continue to drive momentum among Europe's carrier base," says Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "His deep understanding of the European carrier landscape and his expertise in the Eastern European and Baltic regions is exactly what we need to enhance our offering for carriers. He also brings us experience with 3PL and digital freight forwarders."

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 750 of the world's most recognised brands including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

