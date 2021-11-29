EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EHT Expands Enertec Products into Europe; Signs Strategic Partnership with Netherlands Solar Manufacturer, Energyra

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased announce it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Energyra Europe B.V. ("Energyra"), an innovative solar manufacturing and R&D company, pioneering the development of highly-durable solar PV modules in the Netherlands.

Energyra, owns and operates a 100 MW solar manufacturing facility in Amsterdam where it produces solar modules based on metal wrap-through ("MWT") and interdigitated back contact ("IBC") cell technology, designed to address challenges with microcracks and degradation/failure modes typically seen with conventional soldered PV modules.

Figure 1: Energyra's solar manufacturing facility in Amsterdam

Under the partnership, Energyra will become the preferred manufacturer and distributor for EHT's solar panels, shelters and utility sheds across Europe and ROW for the renewable energy and Telecom industries. The value of the strategic partnership is expected to exceed €100M (CAD$144M) in revenue over the next five years from the Enertec product line as well as jointly developed EHT and Energyra products, due to increased scale and distribution from the added European based manufacturing facility that will benefit from increased government incentives on solar goods made inside of the European Union ("EU").

Energy efficiency is one of the pillars of the EU, with investments in renewable energies expected to total at least 650 billion euros by 2030 to power 20% of European electricity demand through solar energy, according to management consultancy Kearney and SolarPower Europe, a 200+ member-led organization from 38 countries. SolarPower Europe further noted post the COP26 conference this year that the EU must increase its renewable energy target and production to meet the Paris Agreement goal. Solar and wind energy is critical to place the continent on trajectory towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

To help meet the 2050 goal and the expected 4 million added jobs throughout the continent, the European Commission has set an ambitious interim target for the EU to raise the share of renewable energy to 40% by 2030, up from roughly 20% in 2019.

Industry-First Solar PV Modules

In addition, EHT and Energyra are co-developing industry-first solar PV modules that utilize EHT's semi-flexible and lightweight front solar panels with Energyra's back contact cells based on both MWT and IBC technology. When combined, EHT and Energyra will offer the only lightweight solar panel with back-contact durability. EHT and Energyra will actively collaborate in creating new products to service the renewable energy community and jointly improve the market for such products.

Figure 2: Energyra's solar manufacturing facility in Amsterdam

The unique solar PV modules, which are lead-free, solder-free, and free of fluorine and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), unlike mainstream solar panels, will serve increasing demand from Europe's manufacturing and supply industry, lessening dependence on Asian imports which significantly increased throughout the COVID crisis.

Figure 3: EHT CEO, John Gamble and CEO of Energyra, Daniël Kuijk

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at Energyra" said John Gamble, CEO of EHT. "The partnership will not only provide new sales and distribution channels for our Enertec product line but also provide the opportunity to co-develop enhanced solar PV modules with our technologies which is integral to our global expansion strategy. The EU's focus on clean energy technologies built in Europe meant we needed to find the right partner within the continent to remain competitive and sell directly across the EU. Energyra is the right partner to position EHT as a leader in net-zero technology across the EU."

"There is a strong growing demand for EU-produced, premium quality solar panels" noted Daniël Kuijk, CEO of Energyra. "Energyra is offering not only a suitable solution to this, but thanks to our jointly applied technology, we can surpass the requirements of the most demanding applications when it comes to power-density and durability. We can effectively compete here with Asia by working with industry-leading partnerships, applying the most innovative solar cell technology under the highest degree of robotisation. The design, the use of the most innovative materials and the unique product architecture used to connect the cells has resulted in a solid demand for our products. This partnership underlines the drive of both EHT and Energyra to address new markets and unleash the potential of the most promising PV-technologies to come."

Figure 4: Select photos of Energyra's facility

About Energyra Europe B.V.

Energyra produces premium quality, high efficiency solar panels and is located near Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Energyra uses EU-based innovative technology and works together worldwide with leading R&D partners and suppliers like ISC Konstanz, DSM-Endurans, TNO and SPP. The products distinguish from the mainstream suppliers - besides the selection of materials - by offering the highest power-density (Wp/m2), custom lightweight (Wp/kg) and serving industrial demand. The company is led by Daniël Kuijk and Menno Veldboer.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT (TSXV: EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind, and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

