The successful contractor will install the arrays in blocks of 2-10 MW and will carry out all stages of installation, from site surveys through to 12 years' operation and maintenance.From pv magazine India. State-owned engineer Central Electronics Limited has invited bids for the installation of 95 MW of decentralized, grid-interactive solar sites in Maharashtra. The systems, which will be developed in 2-10 MWac blocks, will be installed at electricity sub-stations and other sites across the state. The successful contractor's scope of work will include site surveys; design; engineering, procurement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...