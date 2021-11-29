RZD Medicine is the second Russian hospital to initiate a Senhance Surgical System program

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, today announced Private Healthcare Institution Railway Clinical Hospital RZD Medicine of Rostov-on-Don ("RZD Medicine"), located in Rostov, Russia, has initiated its Senhance Robotic Surgery program following the purchase of a Senhance Surgical System.

"We are excited to bring Senhance to such a prestigious, forward thinking institution. RZD Medicine is home to a high volume, multidisciplinary general surgery department that can leverage Senhance across a wide variety of procedures," said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. "We are excited to see hospitals in Russia starting to adopt Senhance, and we look forward to partnering with others in the region in the future."

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3 mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU). The ISU enables machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field and allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments.

"Within our high-volume general surgery department, we are focused on delivering the best outcomes to our patients by leveraging the most advanced surgical technologies available," said Professor Aleksandr Khitharyan, M.D, A.G., Head of the Department of General Surgery at RZD Medicine. "Ultimately, our goal is to get patients back to their daily life as quickly as possible. Senhance's broad applicability across a variety of surgical procedures, and its ability to deliver high quality, reproducible outcomes while at the same time reducing the invasiveness of procedures will allow us to accomplish our goal."

About RZD Medicine

RZD Medicine was founded in 1911 and today is a multidisciplinary medical institution providing medical care in various areas. Currently, inpatient departments of the hospital with 535 beds are located in two territories of Rostov-on-Don and Bataysk. The hospital has a cardiovascular surgery department, urolog?, gynecology, neurosurgery and general surgery departments, which provide high-tech medical care.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

