Pibox, the SaaS platform for team collaboration with media files, was accepted into the latest cohort at Techstars Toronto. The Ukraine-based company has raised $400,000 from Techstars along with Adventures Lab, Globalive Capital, 70 Ventures, and Presto Ventures. Techstars is a fully remote program that began in October 2021 and ends with a demo day on January 11, 2022.

"The management of Techstars has long followed our progress; we have been growing quickly and our client base includes Universal, Epidemic Sound, Sony, Red Bull, National Gallery of Art (Washington), and Michigan Technological University," says Ivan Talaychuk, co-founder of Pibox. "With this fundraise, we intend to expand our team, develop our go-to-market across multiple creative verticals, and continue building our product capabilities as we develop our brand positioning for video and podcast productions, branding agencies, and media industry specialists."

The platform provides customers with an easy-to-use interface that makes it possible to structure workflows alongside content. By using media files inside the application, the customer can leave comments, draw on video, and select crucial moments with an accuracy of milliseconds. Chat and fixed storage structures are also available. Pibox replaces several programs used for communication by a creative team, school, or project, including between a customer and contractor; examples include mail, messenger, file hosting service, and task manager.

"We are excited to invest in Pibox and look forward to working with the ambitious team to help them scale into the North American market," adds Sunil Sharma, Managing Director of Techstars Toronto.

Pibox is an all-in-one service for team collaboration with media files. The company was founded in 2017 in Ukraine by two brothers Ivan and Pavel Talaychuk. Pibox's current clients include major creative and music companies such as Universal, Epidemic Sound, and Sony as well as educational institutions such as Michigan Technological University and the National Gallery of Art. Please visit https://pibox.com/ for more information.

