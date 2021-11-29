Anzeige
Montag, 29.11.2021

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
29.11.21
11:30 Uhr
17,600 Euro
+0,300
+1,73 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
29.11.2021 | 13:07
Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 29-Nov-2021 / 11:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company" or "Travis Perkins") announces that Blair Illingworth today resigned from the Company's board ("Board") having accepted a full time executive role with Aggreko Ltd. As another Non-executive Director of the Company is already in an executive role at Aggreko, to preserve independence Blair has decided to step down from the Board with immediate effect.

Commenting on Blair's departure, Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins said:

"We are pleased for Blair that he has found an opportunity he wishes to pursue but we are sorry to lose him from the Board. During his two years' service Blair has made a valuable contribution to the Company and the Board as a Non-executive Director and in his role as Chair of the Stay Safe Committee. We thank him for his service and wish him every success in all his future endeavours."

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11(2).

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins Powerscourt

Robin Miller James White / Genevieve Ryan

General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)207 250 1446

+44 (0)7515 197975 travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com

robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  127856 
EQS News ID:  1252546 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252546&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2021 06:36 ET (11:36 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
