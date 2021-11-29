DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company" or "Travis Perkins") announces that Blair Illingworth today resigned from the Company's board ("Board") having accepted a full time executive role with Aggreko Ltd. As another Non-executive Director of the Company is already in an executive role at Aggreko, to preserve independence Blair has decided to step down from the Board with immediate effect.

Commenting on Blair's departure, Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins said:

"We are pleased for Blair that he has found an opportunity he wishes to pursue but we are sorry to lose him from the Board. During his two years' service Blair has made a valuable contribution to the Company and the Board as a Non-executive Director and in his role as Chair of the Stay Safe Committee. We thank him for his service and wish him every success in all his future endeavours."

