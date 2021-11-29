Green Stream Holdings Inc.: Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Settles Another Convertible Promissory Note

Company Repaid Another $69k Note In Favor of Geneva Roth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that it has settled and repaid a Convertible Promissory Note in favor of Geneva Roth for $69,425.86.

The said Holder was entitled to principal, interest, and a prepayment fee along with certain rights. The principal amount, and such other related amounts were settled, amounting to a total of approximately $69,676.20.

A letter from Geneve Roth to the Company dated November 16, 2021, said that "…as of tomorrow, November 17, 2021 the prepayment amount of the Convertible Promissory Note of GREEN STREAM HOLDINGS INC. in favor of GENEVA ROTH REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. dated June 1, 2021 is $69,425.86.

The Company initiated and made the payment of $69, 676.20 as full and final payment of the Promissory Note on November 17, 2021. Accordingly, the parties have no further rights or obligations as to each other as to such debt, and the Registrant will have no obligations to issue securities to Geneva Roth as to such debt.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

+1 (424) 280-4096

president@greenstreamfinance.com

Website: greensolarutility.com

Phone number: (646) 669-7007

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674932/Green-Stream-Holdings-Inc-GSFI-Settles-Another-Convertible-Promissory-Note