Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Announces Appointment of New Board Member - Brian Tunick, Nine Time Award Winning Wall Street Analyst in the Consumer/Retail Space

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Tunick to its board of directors (the "Board").

Mr. Tunick is an award-winning Wall Street consumer research analyst as well as an investor and business leader in early-stage consumer technology companies. For nine consecutive years during his career at JP Morgan Chase, Mr. Tunick was voted as the #1 retail analyst on Wall Street by mutual funds and hedge funds in the annual Institutional Investor poll. Throughout his 20+ years of equity research and capital markets experience as Managing Director at JP Morgan Chase and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), he advised and facilitated the IPOs of companies such as Lululemon, Canada Goose, Ulta Beauty, Michael Kors, Burlington Stores, Stitch Fix and Tumi to name a few. At RBC, while covering 25 retail/consumer companies, Mr. Tunick helped Institutional investors understand the financial implications as the sector underwent unprecedented changes with respect to emerging demographic trends, shifting omni-channel shopping habits and necessary supply chain/systems investments. He was a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg Business and his thematic research reports were often quoted in Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Business Week and Investor's Business Daily. In 2019, he formed Grand Slam Partners to invest family office capital in private companies that he believed were disrupting their industries including Alpha (plant based) Foods, Bluestone Lane Coffee, Genies, Hint Water, Pipe, Rescale Software, Sneakercon and The RealReal. In 2021, he co-Founded vranda.io, an ESG operating system unlocking the value of ESG data for companies that are needing to comply with the increasing scrutiny and risks associated with SASB, TCFD, GRI and other key standards of carbon emissions, DE&I programs and corporate governance. He is an advisor and seed investor in XRC Labs, a NYC based venture capital firm and innovation accelerator for the next generation of disruptors in the retail technology and consumer goods sectors.

Mr. Tunick said, "I am looking forward to bringing my network and expertise to the company and assisting in opening up new opportunities for growth and unlocking shareholder value in the US markets. From my investor lens, I see the combination of Snipp's immense growth potential and discount to its peer group as highly attractive, which is why I have been accumulating shares over the past year and now hold a 4% stake in the company." said Mr. Tunick.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to our board. Besides his extensive experience in the consumer, retail, and tech sectors, his deep knowledge of US capital markets will be extremely valuable in assisting the company attract quality US based investors and institutions. I look forward to having Brian assist Snipp navigate our approach to the US capital markets." said Atul Sabharwal, CEO & founder of Snipp Interactive Inc.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674944/Snipp-Interactive-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Board-Member-Brian-Tunick-Nine-Time-Award-Winning-Wall-Street-Analyst-in-the-ConsumerRetail-Space