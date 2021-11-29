Fact.MR: Sales of Pepsin to Increase at 4.7% CAGR as Applications across Pharmaceutical Industry Surges

- Pepsin Powder to Account for More than 69% of the Overall Pepsin Demand in 2021

- The latest study by Fact.MR conducted on the pepsin market offers comprehensive insights into key factors driving growth through 2031. It offers in-depth analysis based on segments in terms of product form, end use sector, and grade type. The report offers detailed analysis of the scope for expansion in developed and developing markets through 2021.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per thorough research conducted by Fact.MR, the global pepsin market is set to total US$ 3 Bn in 2021. Increasing use of pepsin in the industrial sector to remove unwanted remaining tissues from partially processed hide in leather is expected to propel the demand in the market. In response to this, the pepsin market is projected to total US$ 4.8 Bn through 2031.

Demand for pepsin is rapidly increasing across the pharmaceutical industry. Pepsin, being an endopeptidase, is extensively being used in the replacement therapy for the treatment of disorders such as indigestion, chronic pancreatitis, and cystic fibrosis to increase the production of digestive enzymes.

Hence, increasing prevalence of aforementioned diseases across the world is expected to drive the sales at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Further, pepsin is finding a wide range of applications including across the food & beverages industry for food processing, meat tenderization, pre-digestion of baby foods, fruit juice clarification, germination in breweries, and conversion of starch into glucose.

Also, increasing inclination towards using pepsin for the production of curd and cheese from rennin is anticipated to propel the demand in the market for coming years.

On the basis of form, the power segment is projected to hold for the maximum share in the market, accounting for more than 69% of the sales in 2021. Primary factor favoring the growth in the segment are ease of storage, more applications, and logistics compared to liquid pepsin.

"Increasing research and development (R&D) activities of protein engineering and rising emphasis on the production of newer types of pepsin-based enzymes to catalyze reactions is expected to accelerate the growth in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Pepsin Market Analysis

The U.S. is estimated to dominate the market in North America , accounting owing to the increasing application of pepsin in the food & beverage industry.

, accounting owing to the increasing application of pepsin in the food & beverage industry. With surging demand from cheese manufacturing in the U.K. and Germany , the market in Europe is projected to account for around 1/3rd of the global sales through 2031.

, the market in is projected to account for around 1/3rd of the global sales through 2031. China is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan , projecting sales at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031.

is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market in excluding , projecting sales at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031. India pepsin market is forecast to register a swift growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

pepsin market is forecast to register a swift growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Based on end use sector, the pharmaceutical industry segment is anticipated to hold over 50% of the overall pepsin market share by 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing application in flavoring food and functional beverages, vegetable processing, and preparation of fab fragments is propelling the demand for pepsin across the powder segment.

Rising demand for pepsin for manufacturing supplements and digestive syrup for heartburn, acid indigestion, and treatment of anemia is spurring the sales in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Restraints

Adverse side-effects associated with the consumption of pepsin such as blockage of the stomach, gallstones, diarrhea, high amount of uric acid in the blood, and others are hampering the demand in the market.

High cost of pepsin and availability of low-cost substitutes such as chymosin for the production of cheese is hindering the sales across the food industry.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, the top tier manufacturers of pepsin in the global market are expected to account for more than 80% revenue share in 2021. Leading companies are emphasizing on improving the product quality and launch new products as per industry specific applications.

Some of the players are adopting strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, merger, and acquisition to expand that production capacity.

For instance,

In March 2021 , Clara Foods, a San Francisco -based food technology company announced the launch of the first ever animal-free, animal pepsin for commercial use, which will be distributed by Ingredion, Clara's exclusive go-to-market partner for North America .

Some of the leading players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

A. Constantino & C.

Biolaxi Corporation

BIOZYM

Chongqing quanxinxiangsheng

quanxinxiangsheng Chongqing Jingkang Biotechnology

Deyang Sinozyme

Enzymology Research Center

Others

More Valuable Insights on Pepsin Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers a detailed analysis on the global pepsin market, analyzing forecast statistics for the assessment period 2021-2031. The study reveals growth projections in pepsin market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Form

Powdered Pepsin



Liquid Pepsin

By End-use Sector

Pepsin for Pharmaceuticals



Industrial Pepsin



Pepsin for Food and Feed



Others

By Grade Type

1:3,000 Pepsin



1:10,000 Pepsin



1:15,000 Pepsin

Key Questions Covered in the Pepsin Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the pepsin market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into pepsin demand outlook for 2021-2031

Pepsin market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Pepsin market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

