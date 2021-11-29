Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Small Cap Danmark A/S - change of identity and approval of continued admission to trading and official listing, and admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

As a result of Small Cap Danmark A/S' acquisition of 100% of the share capital in Ennogie ApS, the company has undergone substantial changes of its activity and identity, cf. Nasdaq Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, section 2.16. Nasdaq Copenhagen has approved the company's continued admission to trading and official listing. As a result of the transaction with Ennogie ApS, new shares have been issued in Small Cap Danmark A/S. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 2 December 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010305077 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Small Cap Danmark --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,750,000 shares (DKK 3,750,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 22,500,000 shares (DKK 22,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 26,250,000 shares (DKK 26,250,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Share swap price1: DKK 10 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCD --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3378 --------------------------------------------------------- 1. Cf. the announcement disclosed by the company on 5 November 2021 For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029644