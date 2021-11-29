Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance der Woche: Der Outperformer und die Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2021 | 13:29
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Small Cap Danmark A/S - change of identity and approval of continued admission to trading and official listing, and admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

As a result of Small Cap Danmark A/S' acquisition of 100% of the share capital
in Ennogie ApS, the company has undergone substantial changes of its activity
and identity, cf. Nasdaq Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, section
2.16. 



Nasdaq Copenhagen has approved the company's continued admission to trading and
official listing. 



As a result of the transaction with Ennogie ApS, new shares have been issued in
Small Cap Danmark A/S. The admittance to trading and official listing will take
effect as per 2 December 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010305077           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Small Cap Danmark         
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 3,750,000 shares (DKK 3,750,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        22,500,000 shares (DKK 22,500,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  26,250,000 shares (DKK 26,250,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Share swap price1:   DKK 10              
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SCD                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3378               
---------------------------------------------------------

 1. Cf. the announcement disclosed by the company on 5 November 2021





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029644
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.