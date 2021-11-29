Anzeige
29.11.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SPRINGVEST OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SPRINGVEST OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

The liquidity provision agreement between Springvest Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy
meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The
liquidity provision relates to the share of Springvest Oyj as of November 30,
2021. 

Company name: Springvest Oyj
Trading code: SPRING
ISIN code: FI4000369442
Orderbook id: 241338
Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Provision starts: 30 November 2021



Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
