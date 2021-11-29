Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SPRINGVEST OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SPRINGVEST OYJ'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Springvest Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Springvest Oyj as of November 30, 2021. Company name: Springvest Oyj Trading code: SPRING ISIN code: FI4000369442 Orderbook id: 241338 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: 30 November 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services